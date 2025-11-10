While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.45% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.99%.

The Democrats secured a commitment from the Trump administration to reinstate the government workers laid off at the start of the shutdown.

The commitment also blocks the government from carrying out similar layoffs through January.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI gaining the most at 2.93%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday after the Senate voted on a bill to reopen the federal government and end a shutdown of over 40 days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Democrats secured a commitment from the Trump administration to reinstate the government workers laid off at the start of the shutdown, while blocking the government from carrying out similar layoffs through January.

If the Senate passes the amended measure, it will then have to be passed by the House of Representatives. Once it clears the House, the bill will be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Futures Trade Higher

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.45% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 1.52%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index rose 1.22%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.99% at the time of writing. Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1.52% on Monday morning, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.48%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian Markets Rise

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI gaining the most at 2.93%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 1.57%, and the Nikkei 225 at 1.28%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index rose 0.78%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.52%.

Stocks To Watch

Metsera Inc. (MTSR): Pfizer Inc. (PFE) will acquire Metsera for up to $86.25 per share, in a deal that could be valued at more than $10 billion. Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) bowed out of the race to acquire the New York-headquartered biopharmaceutical company. Metsera’s shares were down 15% pre-market.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) will acquire Metsera for up to $86.25 per share, in a deal that could be valued at more than $10 billion. Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) bowed out of the race to acquire the New York-headquartered biopharmaceutical company. Metsera’s shares were down 15% pre-market. Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Viasat’s shares were up over 12% after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Viasat reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09, compared to analyst estimates of a loss of $0.5 per share, according to Stocktwits data.

Viasat’s shares were up over 12% after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Viasat reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09, compared to analyst estimates of a loss of $0.5 per share, according to Stocktwits data. Rumble Inc. (RUM): Rumble shares soared 24% pre-market after the company said on Monday that it would acquire AI infrastructure company Northern Data in a deal valued at up to $970 million.

Rumble shares soared 24% pre-market after the company said on Monday that it would acquire AI infrastructure company Northern Data in a deal valued at up to $970 million. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM): TSM shares gained over 2% pre-market after the company announced its October revenue rose 16.9% year-on-year to $11.99 billion, marking the slowest growth since February 2024.

TSM shares gained over 2% pre-market after the company announced its October revenue rose 16.9% year-on-year to $11.99 billion, marking the slowest growth since February 2024. CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV), AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Monday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<