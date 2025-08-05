While Dow Jones futures edged up 0.01% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.28%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Tuesday as investors turn their focus to earnings, helping the S&P 500 snap its four-day losing streak on Monday.

Wall Street will keep its eyes on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), McDonald’s Corp. (MCD), Walt Disney Co. (DIS), and Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), among others.

While Dow Jones futures edged up 0.01% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.4%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.47%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.25% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.39% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 1.57%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 1.19%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.95%.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.62%, while the Hang Seng rose 0.18%.

Stocks To Watch

Pfizer shares surged nearly 3% after the pharmaceutical giant’s second-quarter (Q2) results beat Wall Street expectations. Pfizer reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 on revenue of $14.7 billion, compared to an estimated EPS of $0.58 on revenue of $13.56 billion. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Palantir shares surged 6% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company’s Q2 performance beat expectations. It reported an EPS of $0.16 compared to Fiscal.ai's estimates of $0.14, while revenue came in at $1 billion, compared to an expected $939.47 million.

Tesla’s sales in Germany fell 55% year-on-year in July, selling just 1,110 cars during the month. BP Plc. (BP), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) are among the companies reporting their latest results on Tuesday.

