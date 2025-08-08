While Dow Jones futures rose 0.2% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.28%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Friday as Wall Street shifts focus to earnings and investors digest the buzz surrounding the initial public offering (IPO) of Firefly Aerospace.

A slew of earnings are scheduled for Friday, including Tempus AI Inc. (TEM), Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ), and TeraWulf Inc. (WULF).

Wall Street is also increasingly optimistic about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in September.

According to data from CME Group’s FedWatch tool, there is an 89.4% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September.

Contributing to the increased optimism about the interest rate cut is a weakening labor market–data from the Department of Labor on Thursday showed that jobless claims rose for the second consecutive week.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.34% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.35% on Friday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.34% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.35% on Friday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the Hang Seng index tumbling the most at 1.2%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.55%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.12%.

The Nikkei 225 surged 1.73%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index edged up by 0.07%.

Stocks To Watch

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY): Firefly Aerospace stock's first day saw a 34% surge, after debuting with gains of over 50% on Thursday. However, in Friday's pre-market trading session, the stock was down 9%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): SoundHound shares skyrocketed over 22% in Friday's pre-market session after the company's second-quarter (Q2) beat Wall Street expectations. SoundHound reported revenue of $42.7 million, which analysts expected to be $32.9 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Block Inc. (XYZ): Block's shares surged over 9% in pre-market trade after the company hiked its gross profit projection for 2025 to $10.17 billion from $9.96 billion earlier.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Trade Desk shares plunged more than 30% in Friday's pre-market session after the company's revenue growth slowed down in Q2 and the company issued soft guidance for the third quarter (Q3).

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM), Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ), and TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) are among the companies reporting their latest results on Friday.

