U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 surging to yet another record high on Monday as investors remained optimistic following the trade deal struck by the Trump administration with the European Union.

The U.S.-EU tariff deal, struck during a busy earnings season, will see 15% tariffs levied on most goods imported from the EU to the U.S., including cars.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.09% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures surged 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.45%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.41%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.25% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.47% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the Nikkei 225 index declining the most at 0.92%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.91%, and the Hang Seng at 0.33%.

KOSPI closed 0.65% higher, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.33%.

Stocks To Watch

The music streaming giant’s shares slipped nearly 5% after the company posted a loss of $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion, lower than a Wall Street estimate of an EPS of $2.3 and revenue of $5.01 billion. Boeing Co. (BA), PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) are among the companies scheduled to report their earnings today.

