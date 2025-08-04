While Dow Jones futures were up 0.63% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.65%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday as investors eye a rebound following the selloff on Friday due to a weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday showed that the total non-farm payrolls added in July were 73,000, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 100,000. However, the BLS also revised downwards the numbers for May and June by a cumulative 258,000, spooking equity markets.

This drew a sharp reaction from President Donald Trump, who directed his team to fire BLS Commissioner, Dr. Erika McEntarfer.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.63% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.71%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.66%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.55% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.75% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 0.9%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.65%, and the Hang Seng at 0.59%.

The Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.33%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declined 0.24%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): The EV giant said co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has been awarded 96 million shares of the company, valued at nearly $29 billion as of Friday’s closing price. Tesla stock gained nearly 2% in the pre-market session.

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway reported a 4% year-on-year decline in its operating profit to $11.16 billion in the second quarter, with cash of $344.1 billion on its balance sheet. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) and Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) are among the companies reporting their latest results on Monday.

