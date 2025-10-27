While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.56% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.88%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday after trade tensions with China eased following a meeting with officials from the United States and China over the weekend.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer led the U.S. delegation for the fifth round of talks between the United States and China. “I think we’ve reached a substantial framework for the two leaders who will meet next Thursday,” Bessent said on ABC, following the meeting.

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Futures Trade Higher

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.56% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures rose 1.33%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 1.12%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.85% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1.33% on Monday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.54%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian Markets Positive

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 2.5%, followed by the Nikkei 225 index at 2.28%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 1.65%.

The Shanghai Composite gained 1.17%, while the Hang Seng rose 1.01%.

Stocks To Watch

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Shares of Nvidia and AMD rose nearly 3% in Monday’s pre-market trade amid easing trade tensions with China following the talks over the weekend.

MP Materials Corp. (MP): MP Materials shares declined nearly 5% pre-market after Bessent said he expected China to defer some of the curbs planned on rare earth exports, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. MP Materials is the biggest rare earth producer in the U.S.

Boeing Co. (BA): Boeing's machinists in the St. Louis area will continue with their strike after rejecting a proposed contract for the fourth time. The Trump administration also announced that Malaysia and Cambodia will purchase some Boeing aircraft. Boeing shares were up 0.5% pre-market.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA): Avidity shares were up nearly 44% pre-market after Novartis AG (NVS) agreed to acquire the former for $12 billion.

Avidity shares were up nearly 44% pre-market after Novartis AG (NVS) agreed to acquire the former for $12 billion. Nucor Corp. (NUE), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Monday.

