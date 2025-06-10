While Dow Jones futures were flat at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.08%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a muted opening on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China in London.

Meanwhile, Howard Lutnick, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, said that the talks between the two countries are “going well,” according to a Reuters report.

Earlier, the White House economic advisor stated that the U.S. is open to lifting export controls on some semiconductor chips in exchange for China accelerating the delivery of rare earth resources and magnets.

While Dow Jones futures were flat at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures edged lower by 0.04%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.22%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.01%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) edged up by 0.01% on Tuesday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.08% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index surging 2.03%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.56%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.32%.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.08%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.44%.

Stocks To Watch

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Apple unveiled a slew of software updates at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, featuring a new “Liquid Glass” design language.

Apple unveiled a slew of software updates at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, featuring a new “Liquid Glass” design language. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC): The chipmaker reported a 40% rise in revenue in May compared to the same period a year earlier.

The chipmaker reported a 40% rise in revenue in May compared to the same period a year earlier. GameStop Corp. (GME): The company is set to report its first-quarter earnings later in the day. Investors will be watching out for management commentary, especially in light of its purchase of 4,710 Bitcoins announced in May.

The company is set to report its first-quarter earnings later in the day. Investors will be watching out for management commentary, especially in light of its purchase of 4,710 Bitcoins announced in May. Blackstone Inc. (BX): Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman announced plans to invest $500 billion in the European market over the next 10 years.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<