While Dow Jones futures were up 0.15% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.18%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday, amid a weak jobs report and softer inflation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9% annually in August, in line with Wall Street expectations. Weekly jobless claims, on the other hand, rose to their highest levels in almost four years, surpassing estimates.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.15% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.12%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.34%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.19% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.12% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the Nikkei 225 index leading with gains of 0.88%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 0.38%, and the KOSPI at 0.35%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index fell 0.46%, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.26%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares surged 7% in Monday’s pre-market trade after a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that co-founder and CEO Elon Musk acquired 2.57 million shares of the company, at an aggregate value of nearly $1 billion.

Tesla shares surged 7% in Monday’s pre-market trade after a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that co-founder and CEO Elon Musk acquired 2.57 million shares of the company, at an aggregate value of nearly $1 billion. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia shares fell nearly 2% pre-market after China’s antitrust agency said the company violated anti-monopoly law, based on its preliminary investigation.

Nvidia shares fell nearly 2% pre-market after China’s antitrust agency said the company violated anti-monopoly law, based on its preliminary investigation. Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Corteva shares gained over 1% in Monday’s pre-market session after a report by The Wall Street Journal on late Friday said that the company is exploring a breakup.

Corteva shares gained over 1% in Monday’s pre-market session after a report by The Wall Street Journal on late Friday said that the company is exploring a breakup. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH): UnitedHealth shares rose nearly 1% pre-market after the company sought a meeting with President Donald Trump amid its regulatory struggles, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<