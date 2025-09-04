While Dow Jones futures edged up by 0.02% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.19%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday as investors await more jobs data to come in for better clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction. This comes after the latest job openings report on Wednesday pointed to a softening in the labor market. The jobless claims report is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

While Dow Jones futures edged up by 0.02% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.27%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.32%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.21% at the time of writing, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.28% on Thursday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 1.4%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.51%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.33%.

The Shanghai Composite declined 1.27%, while the Hang Seng index fell 1.15%.

Stocks To Watch

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Salesforce shares fell over 7% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) revenue outlook came in below Wall Street expectations. Salesforce guided for revenue to be in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion – at a midpoint of $10.265 billion, it is lower than analyst expectations of $10.29 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Figma Inc. (FIG): Figma shares tanked 15% pre-market after its CEO Dylan Field's comments about making large investments in AI reportedly spooked investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): American Eagle shares skyrocketed nearly 27% pre-market after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results beat Wall Street expectations. AEO reported EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $1.28 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.2 on revenue of $1.24 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly results on Thursday.

