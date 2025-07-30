While Dow Jones futures were up 0.03% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a tentative opening on Wednesday as investors exercise caution ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting’s outcome later today.

Big technology companies like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) are also scheduled to report their latest earnings after the bell.

While President Donald Trump and other officials in his administration have been ramping up the pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, data from the CME FedWatch tool shows a high probability of the key borrowing rates remaining unchanged.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.03% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.19%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.39%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.13% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.23% on Wednesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 1.11%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.73%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.17%.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.52%, while the Nikkei 225 declined 0.11%.

Stocks To Watch

Sarepta shares surged nearly 14% during the pre-market session after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed the company to resume shipments of Elevidys, its gene-therapy drug. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Ford Motor Co. (F), Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), The Hershey Company (HSY), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) are among the companies reporting their latest results today.

