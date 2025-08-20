While Dow Jones futures edged lower by 0.16% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.17%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Wednesday as investors await the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) July meeting for clues on the economic health and prospects of a rate cut in September.

While Dow Jones futures edged lower by 0.16% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures fell 0.26%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.06%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.14% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 0.22% on Wednesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declining the most at 3.08%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 1.47%, and the KOSPI at 0.69%.

The Shanghai Composite surged 1.03%, while the Hang Seng edged higher by 0.06%.

Stocks To Watch

Target Corp. (TGT): Target shares plummeted nearly 9% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the company announced that CEO Brian Cornell will step down in February 2026 after 12 years at the helm. Target veteran Michael Fiddelke has been appointed as the successor.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Palantir shares were down more than 1% pre-market after falling over 9% on Tuesday, as the stock came under pressure after a bearish report by short seller Citron Research published on Monday.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Toll Brothers shares fell over 2% after the company's weak outlook for the full fiscal year ending October 31 disappointed investors. The homebuilder projected deliveries of 11,200 units for the full year, at the lower end of its previous forecast, while the price range saw a reduction of $5,000.

Lowe's Cos. Inc. (LOW): Lowe's shares gained over 2% pre-market after the company's Q2 earnings per share of $4.33 on revenue of $24 billion beat Wall Street expectations of $4.24 EPS on revenue of $23.95 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), TJX Cos. Inc. (TJX), and Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

