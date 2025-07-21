The cryptocurrency market reached a record high market capitalization, surpassing $4 trillion in pre-market U.S. trading hours, with Dogecoin leading the gains among major cryptocurrencies.

U.S. stocks appear poised for a positive opening on Monday, as retail investors look forward to tech earnings kicking in this week and watch for developments on tariffs from the Trump administration.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.22% in early morning trade, while futures linked to the S&P 500 were up 0.25%, and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s linked futures gained nearly 0.3%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index climbed 0.53%.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was up 0.26% and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.23%. The Invesco QQQ Series 1 Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, gained 0.30% on Monday morning.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPY has improved to ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bearish’ a week ago, along with an uptick in chatter to ‘neutral’ from ‘low’ levels.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market hit a record high market capitalization, crossing $4 trillion in pre-market U.S. trading hours. However, Bitcoin’s (BTC) gains continued to trail major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Bitcoin’s price edged 0.6% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum’s price climbed 3% and Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) was up 1%.

Meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) was leading among major cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin’s price gained 7.9% in the last 24 hours, followed by Solana’s price, which climbed 6.2% and Cardano’s price, which increased by 4.9%.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the Hang Seng leading with gains of 0.68%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index down 0.18%, and the Shanghai Composite up 0.72%.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.21%, while the KOSPI gained 0.71%.

Stocks To Watch

Stellantis (STLA): Stellantis’ stock was down more than 2% in pre-market trade after the Jeep maker said on Monday that U.S. tariffs cost the company around €300 million ($350 million) in the first half of the year and that the total tariff bill for 2025 would be between €1 billion and €1.5 billion.

Verizon (VZ), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ): The telecommunications company, the steel producer, and the fast-food chain are due to report earnings before the bell on Monday.

BP (BP): The oil company’s stock price edged 1% higher in pre-market trade after the company announced Albert Manifold, the former head of Irish building-materials company CRH (CRH), as its new chairman.

Block (XYZ): Shares of the financial-technology company that owns Square rallied more than 9% in pre-market trade on news that it will join the S&P 500, effective Wednesday. It will replace Hess, following the energy company's recent sale to Chevron (CVX).

Ryanair (RYAAY): Shares of the low-cost airline jumped more than 7% in early morning trade after it posted strong quarterly results. It cautioned that delayed Boeing (BA) deliveries would weigh on traffic in fiscal 2026.

(Exchange rate: €1 = $1.17)

