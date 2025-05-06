The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting begins Tuesday, with the central bank widely expected to hold interest rates steady.

U.S. equity futures moved lower early Tuesday as markets braced for the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting and continued uncertainty around President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ trade tariffs.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.67% pre-market, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 0.5%. Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was down 0.5% in pre-market trade, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, declined 0.8%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) lost 0.5%.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday told CNBC that the Trump administration is “very close to some deals,” echoing comments from the U.S. President on Sunday that agreements could come as early as this week.

However, no official trade deal updates have been announced by the White House yet.

The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting begins Tuesday, with the central bank widely expected to hold interest rates steady. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 4.5% probability of a rate cut.

Market participants will be focused on Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks Wednesday afternoon to gauge any shifts in the Fed’s economic outlook or policy stance in light of inflation, tariff uncertainty, and the probability of a recession.

Gold prices (XAU/USD) rose 1.3% to $3,322, while Bitcoin (BTC) remained steady at around $94,200.

The market is also expecting earnings results from DoorDash (DASH) before the opening bell, followed by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) after the closing bell.

