While Dow Jones futures were down by 0.58% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.97%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Tuesday after China upped the ante in its tariff war with the U.S. The Xi Jinping administration placed sanctions on U.S.-linked units of South Korean shipbuilding giant Hanwha Ocean.

While Dow Jones futures were down by 0.58% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures declined 1.3%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down by 1.17%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down by 0.91% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 1.21% on Tuesday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.54%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note, with the Nikkei 225 index declining the most at 3.03%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 1.81%, and the KOSPI at 0.64%.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.63%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declined 0.49%.

Stocks To Watch

General Motors on Tuesday announced in an SEC filing that it will take a charge of $1.6 billion in Q3 as it realigns its electric vehicle strategy. GM shares were down nearly 2% pre-market. Ford Motor Co. (F): Ford announced a temporary production cut for at least five cars after a fire at an aluminum supplier’s plant. Ford shares were down nearly 1% in pre-market trading.

Ford announced a temporary production cut for at least five cars after a fire at an aluminum supplier’s plant. Ford shares were down nearly 1% in pre-market trading. Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS): Navitas reported advances in the development of purpose-built power devices made to be used in Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) chip architecture. Navitas shares surged 25% pre-market.

