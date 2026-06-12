DoorDash has introduced "Ask DoorDash," a conversational AI search feature that allows users to order food, build grocery carts using photos and links.

Users can bypass manual list-making by uploading a photo of a cookbook recipe, snapping a picture of a handwritten grocery list, or pasting a web link to automatically generate a tailored shopping cart.

Beyond delivery, the platform will soon expand the feature to its "Reservations" tab, enabling customers to describe their ideal evening out.

35 out of 44 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’ and nine say ‘hold’ with no sell ratings.

DoorDash announced on Thursday the launch of "Ask DoorDash," a new conversational AI-powered feature integrated into its platform’s search bar that will allow users to order food or groceries via text or photos.

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The new "Ask DoorDash" chatbot enables customers to bypass traditional scrolling by using natural language to search the app. This conversational tool allows you to specify cravings, find ingredients via shared recipe links, or outline requirements for a dining reservation.

“Traditional search works best when you know the exact restaurant or table you’re looking for,” DoorDash wrote in the blog post. “Ask DoorDash is designed for the moments when you don’t.”



DASH stock ended Thursday 2.4% higher.

DASH Stock: Transforming Recipes into Grocery Carts

A central feature of the update is its visual and link-based grocery tool. Instead of manually searching for individual ingredients, users can tap the "Ask" button and upload a photo of a handwritten grocery list or a page from a physical cookbook. The software can also read pasted recipe URLs.

Once the data is processed, the app automatically selects a customer's preferred local grocery store and fills a digital cart with the correct ingredients and quantities. The system also prompts users to check their pantries for everyday staples, such as salt or butter, to reduce duplicate purchases. Furthermore, the assistant can reorder previous carts, recall frequently purchased items, and make product suggestions rooted in historical purchasing habits.

DASH Stock: Personalized Dining and Future Reservations

For restaurant ordering, the interface acts as an interactive assistant. Customers can input broad requests, such as "filling dinner for a family of 4," and receive immediate recommendations. The algorithm contextualizes its results by highlighting why specific restaurants match, noting factors like fast delivery times, high value, or past user preferences.

The search can be further refined through continuous dialogue, allowing users to layer constraints such as "kid-friendly," "vegetarian," or "nothing too spicy." Once a venue is chosen, the AI can pre-populate a delivery cart based on budget, group dynamics, or dietary needs.

DoorDash plans to bring this conversational model to external dining through a forthcoming integration with its Reservations tab. Under this upcoming feature, users will be able to describe an itinerary—such as a specific time, neighborhood, and atmosphere—to browse available tables and book directly through the app.

The "Ask DoorDash" feature is currently available to select users on iOS for restaurant searching and grocery shopping. A wider rollout encompassing the reservation feature and expanding to additional U.S. users is scheduled for the coming weeks.

DASH Stock: Analyst View

Argus analyst Taylor Conrad lowered the firm's price target on DoorDash to $190 from $210 on Thursday, but keeps a Buy rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The firm is positive on the company's strong balance sheet and expanded focus on grocery delivery, which is expected to grow at more than twice the rate of meal delivery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DoorDash has also been accelerating its international expansion, most recently with its acquisition of Deliveroo, Argus added. The firm notes that with shares in a new bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows, the recent slip provides a buying opportunity.

35 out of 44 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’ and nine say ‘hold’ with no sell ratings, as per Koyfin data.

DASH Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

One user had a bearish outlook and mentioned inflation was killing delivery revenue models.

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DASH stock has lost 33.7% year-to-date.

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