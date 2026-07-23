QuantumScape’s second-quarter net loss narrowed, but adjusted EBITDA was nearly flat, indicating limited improvement in profit.

QuantumScape’s Q2 loss of $0.16 per share beat the Street estimate of a loss of $0.18 per share.

CEO Siva Sivaram said QuantumScape is expanding beyond EVs into AI data centers, aerospace and defense.

Sivaram said QuantumScape is expected to roughly double output in the second half of 2026.

QuantumScape Corp. (QS) stock fell overnight despite the solid-state battery developer reporting a fiscal second-quarter (Q2) earnings beat, as investors weighed the company's ambitious expansion beyond electric vehicles into AI data centers, aerospace and defense alongside efforts to scale manufacturing and bump up customer sample shipments.

QuantumScape’s Q2 Financial Performance

QuantumScape reduced its Q2 losses but remained unprofitable. The company posted a net loss of $98.2 million, down from $114.7 million last year, while its loss per share improved to $0.16 and beat analysts’ estimate of $0.18, according to Fiscal AI data.

The company brought down total operating expenses to $106.1 million from $123.6 million. However, its adjusted EBITDA loss was $64.2 million, slightly higher than last year’s $63 million loss, showing limited improvement in profitability.

QuantumScape stock traded 4% lower overnight on Wednesday.

QS Goes Beyond EV Into AI, Aerospace And Defense

QuantumScape CEO Siva Sivaram outlined a broader commercial strategy during the Q2 earnings call, saying its solid-state battery technology is attracting demand beyond electric vehicles.

-Siva Sivaram, CEO, QuantumScape

Sivaram further explained that the company is organizing its operations into three dedicated business units. QS EV will continue serving automotive customers, QS DC will focus on AI data center opportunities, and QSAS will target aerospace and defense applications.

He disclosed that its advanced solutions division has already shipped products to a major U.S. defense contractor and is engaged with aerospace and defense companies worldwide.

Sivaram highlighted continued improvements at the company's highly automated Eagle pilot production line in California. According to him, manufacturing performance has advanced, production metrics are meeting internal targets and customer sample shipments are increasing. QuantumScape expects output to roughly double during the second half of 2026.

What QS Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day with a 262% increase in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said, “The path to High-Margin Early Revenue: The newly established verticals—QSDC (AI data centers) and QSAS (aerospace and defense)—offer an alternative pathway to revenue. Aerospace and data centers are less price-sensitive and require lower cell volumes, meaning QS could start generating meaningful, high-margin revenue from these sectors while the massive EV manufacturing lines are still being built.

Another user said, “QSE-5 format is basically commercial ready for AI datacenter use, with a 2028 install target date. This means contracts need to be signed relatively soon (this year) to execute for 2028. QS must be shopping for a commercial battery manufacturer.”

QS stock has crashed 43% year-to-date.

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