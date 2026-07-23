Investors reacted to enterprise spending delays, healthcare competition, and weakening consumer demand.

Analysts, including William Blair and KeyBanc, downgraded Pegasystems amid weaker growth and spending uncertainty.

Intuitive Surgical shares fell to a two-year low as Johnson & Johnson’s FDA approval of its Ottava robotic system intensified competition in surgical robotics.

McDonald’s shares fell as weaker consumer spending and fast-food price concerns pressured investor confidence.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and McDonald’s (MCD) each slumped to fresh 52-week lows on Wednesday as investors reacted to delayed enterprise technology spending, slower medical procedure growth expectations and weaker restaurant traffic.

Intuitive Surgical stock declined 2%, McDonald’s slipped 0.1% and Pegasystems plunged 16%.

Pegasystems Faces AI Caution

Pegasystems stock dropped to a two-year low of $25.10 as investors reacted negatively to its second-quarter (Q2) earnings. The company’s $420.7 million revenue and earnings of $0.35, both missed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $428.4 million and $0.43, respectively, according to Fiscal Ia data.

The software company faced more analyst concerns as slower growth and unclear customer spending plans led firms to cut their ratings. William Blair analyst Jake Roberge lowered Pegasystems’ rating from “Outperform” to “Market Perform” after its results missed already lowered expectations.

The analyst said management had previously warned that early-year growth would remain limited, but the latest quarter still showed additional pressure. The firm noted that Pegasystems had delivered disappointing performance for a second consecutive quarter.

KeyBanc also lowered its rating on Pegasystems, changing it from “Overweight” to “Sector Weight.” The firm pointed to slower contract growth, tough market conditions and challenges in executing the company’s plans.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

Intuitive Surgical Deals With Healthcare Headwinds

Intuitive Surgical stock hit a two-year low of $340.6 as the company is facing increased competition in the robotic-assisted surgery market after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for its Ottava robotic surgical system.

The approval allows J&J MedTech to enter the robotic surgery market, where Intuitive’s da Vinci system has been the leader for years. The move could increase competition and impact future market dynamics.

Last week, Intuitive Surgical issued a slower outlook for da Vinci surgical procedure growth, projecting 13.5% to 15.5% growth for 2026. Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

McDonald’s Battles Consumer Weakness

McDonald’s stock fell toward nearly a two-year low of $261.85 as investors worried about declining restaurant visits and pressure on lower-income customers. The stock is headed toward its fifth consecutive month of loss.

Weaker spending by lower-income customers, rising operating costs and complaints over higher fast-food prices have hurt the stock’s value and investor confidence.

McDonald's is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings on August 4, with analysts seeing $7.1 billion in revenue and earnings of $3.34 per share, according to Fiscal AI data. Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, PEGA and ISRG stocks have plunged 56% and 39% respectively, while MCD stock has tumbled 13%.

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