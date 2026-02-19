Revenue came in at $3.96 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion, however it represented a 38% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company said its total orders increased 32% year-over-year to 903 million in the fourth quarter.

Marketplace gross order volume (GOV) increased 39% year-over-year to $29.7 billion.

The company expects marketplace GOV in the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $31 billion to $31.8 billion.

DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped 10% in extended hours of trading on Wednesday after it reported its fourth quarter earnings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, missing the analyst consensus of $1.29 per share, according to data from fiscal.ai.

Revenue came in at $3.96 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion, however it represented a 38% increase from the same quarter last year.

More From Q4

The company said its total orders increased 32% year-over-year to 903 million in the fourth quarter.

Marketplace gross order volume (GOV) increased 39% year-over-year to $29.7 billion. Adjusted core profit increased 38% year-over-year to $780 million.

“In 2025, we accelerated growth in our U.S. restaurant category, expanded consumer affordability through record DashPass signups, increased consumer retention and order frequency in our grocery and retail categories by improving selection and quality, increased merchant value by launching new services,” the company said in its earnings statement.

Outlook

The company said it expects marketplace GOV in the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of$31 billion to $31.8 billion. It expects adjusted core profit to be in the range of $675 million - $775 million during the quarter.

The company said that as 2026 progresses, it currently expects Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as a percent of marketplace GOV to increase in Q2 2026 from Q1 2026, but to remain slightly below the level achieved in Q2 2025.

“In 2026, we aim to increase selection and improve quality in our marketplaces, increase the value we generate for merchants through our Commerce Platform, and continue to invest in autonomous and artificial intelligence technologies in order to deliver long-term gains in efficiency, quality, and affordability,” the company said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around DASH trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 10.6% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.