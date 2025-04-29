Donald Trump's trade policies have made it exceedingly challenging for businesses to forecast demand at a time when consumer spending is already soft due to high inflation.

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) will report first-quarter results before the markets open on Monday. Analysts and investors will watch for commentary on consumer trends and potential changes to its forecast.

President Donald Trump's trade policies have made it exceedingly challenging for businesses to forecast demand at a time when consumer spending is already soft due to high inflation.

Last week, Bank of America warned it expects most U.S. restaurants and fast-food chains, including Domino's, to report Q1 results below the consensus estimate among Wall Street analysts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported weak first-quarter sales and lowered its expectations for this year, citing higher tariff costs and sluggish consumer spending.

Domino's is expected to report a 3.7% rise in quarterly revenue to $1.12 billion, according to Koyfin data.

Adjusted profit are seen at $4.07 per share, up from $3.58 a year earlier.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment rose to 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day prior, and message volume jumped to 'extremely high' from 'high'.

DPZ sentiment and message volume as of April 27 | Source: Stocktwits

A user said that technical indicators suggest the stock could go higher.

Earlier this month, Domino's announced a significant partnership with DoorDash. Users can order Donimo's food via the DoorDash app, beginning in the U.S. next month and later in Canada.

Domino's currently has an exclusive partnership with UberEats, which is set to expire in May.

Shares of Domino's are up over 16% year to date.

