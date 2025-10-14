Domino’s Pizza’s third-quarter total revenue came in at $1.15 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.14 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy stated on Tuesday that the company has seen a slowdown across the restaurant industry sales at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We continue to expect our U.S. comp for the year to be 3% and to grow our market share meaningfully,” Reddy said. “In QSR Pizza, our comp could be pressured by the macro environment in the U.S., which we have seen intensify across the restaurant industry at the start of our fourth quarter,” he added.

Reddy noted that Domino’s continues to see international same-store sales growth to be 1% to 2%, which could tilt towards the high end of the range if the company does not see any material impacts from macro and geopolitical uncertainty for the balance of the year.

Retail sentiment on Domino’s remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company rose over 4% in afternoon trading.

DPZ sentiment and message volume October 14, 2025, as of 12:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Reddy added that delivery in the third quarter rose 2.5%, primarily driven by the strength of the company’s “Best Deal Ever” promotion and also benefited from aggregators coming from the launch of DoorDash.

“Best Deal Ever” was introduced by the company in August, starting for a limited time, with customers given the option to choose any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each.

The company’s third-quarter total revenue came in at $1.15 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.14 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI. Domino’s earnings per share for the quarter were $4.08, which topped expectations of $3.98.

Shares of Domino’s have gained 1.3% this year.

