Dollar General raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2025 after posting a 4.6% increase in revenue and a 44% surge in net income for the third quarter.

Dollar General Corp. (DG) climbed 3.2% higher in premarket trading on Thursday after the retail company raised its fiscal 2025 financial outlook on the back of a robust third-quarter print.

Dollar General expects net sales for fiscal 2025 to grow between 4.7% to 4.9%, slightly above its prior forecast of 4.3% to 4.8% growth. Same-store sales are projected to increase 2.5% to 2.7%, more than its earlier forecast of 2.1% to 2.6%, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth is now anticipated between $6.30 and $6.50, up from the previous range of $5.80 to $6.30.

The company raised its financial expectations for the year, primarily to reflect its outperformance in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, net sales rose 4.6% to $10.6 billion, in line with Street estimates, according to fiscal.ai. The uptick was driven by new-store contributions and 2.5% same-store sales growth. Net income jumped 43.8% to $282.7 million, with diluted EPS climbing to $1.28, above analysts’ expectations of $0.93. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable January 20, 2026.

The retailer also reaffirmed its 2025 real estate plan, which includes roughly 4,885 projects such as 575 new U.S. stores, up to 15 new openings in Mexico, and more than 4,000 combined remodels across its Renovate and Elevate programs. For fiscal 2026, it plans to execute about 4,730 projects, including 450 new U.S. stores.

