Dogecoin jumped over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as the meme coin’s momentum rises.

Dogecoin outperformed major cryptocurrencies on early Sunday, rising around 20% in 24 hours, while Bitcoin and Ethereum showed more muted gains.

Trading activity surged, with volume jumping sharply, indicating strong interest and momentum-driven buying.

The rally appears not just sentiment-driven, but large DATs like CleanCore and Bit Origin are continuing to buy the dip despite the overall bear market sentiment.

On Sunday, Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a high of about 20% in the last 24 hours, outperforming major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

Dogecoin’s market value climbed close to $19 billion, keeping it among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Market watchers described Dogecoin’s recent move as a breakout that showed the price pushing above recent resistance levels. Some traders suggested momentum could continue if buying pressure remains strong. Others cautioned that the rally appears largely driven by sentiment rather than new developments.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at around $0.1142, up by nearly 19.6% in the last 24 hours. It was the top trending token at number 1 on Stocktwits. The retail sentiment around DOGE improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory on the platform, with chatter changing from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

In comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at around $70,151.31, up by about 2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter falling to ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) traded at around $2,077.81, up by roughly 1.3% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Solana (SOL) traded at around $88.92, up nearly 4.9% over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Solana, however, remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

DATs Are Buying The DOGE Dips

According to Glassnode data, as of Friday, corporate Dogecoin treasury balances had risen to about 780.5 million DOGE. This was indebted to recent buying from Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) like CleanCore Solutions (ZONE), which bought nearly 710 million DOGE, and Bit Origin of about 70.5 million DOGE. The step-like rise suggests that the treasury allocations were separate rather than gradual, and the buildup happened even as DOGE prices fell in early 2026. This means that companies were accumulating during the drawdown instead of chasing upside momentum.

Dogecoin treasury balances on the rise. Source: Glasnode.

Historical data showed that Dogecoin has recorded similar sharp rallies during previous risk-on phases. Created in 2013 as a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Dogecoin has repeatedly shown that it can outperform major tokens during strong retail-driven market cycles.



