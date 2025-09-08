Michael Saylor-backed Strategy announced on Monday that it bought around 1,955 BTC for around $217 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to $112,000 on Monday morning, recovering from a weekend of muted trading between $110,000 and $111,000.

Bitcoin’s price rose 0.9% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The apex cryptocurrency is nearly 10% below its recent record high of over $124,000. However, Dogecoin (DOGE, Solana (SOL), Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP), and Cardano (ADA) outpaced Bitcoin’s gains and led among the top altcoins.

Meme token Dogecoin’s price climbed 7.6% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits rising to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, Solana’s price gained 5.5%, but retail sentiment dipped to ‘bearish from ‘neutral’ over the past day. The prices of Cardano and XRP rose by as much as 3% each. Retail sentiment around both was in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Ethereum (ETH) lagged behind its peers, rising just 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s price was trading at around $4,300 at the time of writing, 12% below its record high of over $4,900, seen last month.

The overall cryptocurrency market increased by 1.2% over the last 24 hours, valued at around $3.97 trillion at the time of writing. Crypto futures bets saw around $227 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Long liquidations totaled around $75 million, and short bets amounted to $151 million.

Despite the recovery, digital asset treasury (DAT) equities were falling in pre-market trade on Friday. The largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR), dipped around 2.4% despite announcing that it bought another 1,955 BTC for $217 million on Monday morning.

The largest publicly traded company with Ethereum on its balance sheet, Bitmine Immersive Technologies (BMNR), edged 0.8% lower.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners like Marathon Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) edged higher. MARA’s stock gained 0.26%, while RIOT’s stock rose 0.60%. Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) was up 0.75%.

