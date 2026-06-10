Investors reassessed the growth potential of a segment that is viewed as a meaningful contributor to future revenue.

DraftKings recorded its biggest single-day gain in over a year on Tuesday.

DraftKings' rally followed a Tuesday regulatory filing showing strong growth in its new Predictions platform.

The company launched its federally regulated Predictions platform last year, allowing users to trade contracts tied to sports, cryptocurrencies, and other events.

DraftKings (DKNG) stock is heading towards its best month in a year after investors reacted to new operating figures from the company's rapidly expanding prediction-markets business.

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DraftKings’ stock traded over 1% higher overnight on Tuesday, after recording its strongest single-day gain in over a year in the regular session.

Prediction Markets Gain Traction

The stock jumped after a regulatory filing on Tuesday showed strong growth in DraftKings' new Predictions platform. The company said annualized consumer volume reached about $1.3 billion in May, while total annualized trading volume increased to around $3.1 billion.

The update comes at a time when DraftKings is facing sector headwinds and intensifying competition from prediction-market firms such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

DraftKings is well placed to benefit from this growing trend because it already has a large sports betting and fantasy sports user base. The opportunity is especially significant with the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin this week across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

How Does DKNG’s Prediction Platform Work?

DraftKings launched its Predictions business last year through a regulated framework tied to federal oversight. The platform allows users to trade contracts linked to sports outcomes, cryptocurrency prices, and other real-world developments.

Unlike conventional sportsbooks, the exchange structure focuses on matching participants rather than assuming direct exposure to event results.

Because the platform primarily earns transaction-related fees, profitability is less dependent on the outcomes that can influence traditional sportsbook performance. That feature could provide a more stable earnings stream if trading activity continues to expand performance. That feature could provide a more stable earnings stream if trading activity continues to expand.

What Are DKNG Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bearish’ the previous day with a 160% surge in message volume.

While the retail message volume has surged by over 1,200% over the past month, watchers count edged 0.2% lower over the period.

A user said, “I said it once and I’ll say it again. Today was one of the largest single day gains in DraftKings short history. The last time this kind of increase occurred was on April 9th 2025.”

Another user said, “I can’t wait to see more bears crying over the share price lol soon will see 65$ and nothing you can do about it.”

A third user exclaimed, “Pretty sure this is gonna rocket it to an all-time high by the end of the year.”

DKNG stock has slumped nearly 20% year-to-date.

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