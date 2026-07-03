Caliber announced the next phase of its blockchain strategy, integrating Chainlink infrastructure to support tokenized private real estate funds.

The company plans to use Chainlink's Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) to streamline investor verification, compliance and distribution.

Caliber said the initiative’s focus is to bring tokenized real estate investments into regulated financial markets.

The company said its tokenization roadmap will begin with select investments, including a large indoor pickleball and padel facility.

Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) surged over 110% on Thursday after the real estate-focused alternative asset manager announced the next phase of its fund tokenization strategy.

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The company said it is building on Chainlink’s infrastructure to modernize how private real estate assets and funds are financed, owned, administered and accessed, while integrating blockchain technology into its existing investment platform.

At the time of writing, the CWD stock was up 85% in Thursday afternoon trading.

CWD Moves From Digital Assets To Implementation

Caliber, which has invested in LINK, the token underlying Chainlink, said the initiative marks a transition from digital asset exposure to digital asset implementation within its established platform.

The company is working to apply Chainlink-enabled infrastructure to its real estate investment platform. It said tokenization is moving from concept to implementation, with the challenge now centered on making tokenized investments work within regulated markets, wealth management systems, advisor workflows, investor onboarding processes, compliance requirements and future distribution channels.

Chainlink Infrastructure To Support Tokenized Funds

Caliber said one of the biggest barriers to tokenizing private funds is compliance and distribution, requiring investor verification, policy enforcement, transaction monitoring and auditable records. To address this, Caliber plans to use Chainlink's Automated Compliance Engine (ACE), which connects identity, compliance and reporting across digital asset workflows.

“Tokenization matters if it makes real investing better,” said Chris Loeffler, chief executive officer of Caliber. “For private real estate funds & REITs that means solving for the industry’s two biggest challenges: valuation & liquidity.

CWD Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CWD improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ levels from ‘normal’ in the same period. In the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged a whopping 84,200%, while its retail watcher base jumped 16.7% in the same period.

The CWD stock has lost 32% year-to-date.

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