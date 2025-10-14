Technical charts indicate strong momentum and higher highs/lows across all three stocks.

As Diwali approaches, market analysts have highlighted stocks that could brighten investors’ portfolios this festive season.

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal shared three Diwali trade ideas across banking, metals, and autos space, each with mid-term targets and stop-loss levels, for a promising festive season investment.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda stock is trading above all critical moving averages, such as the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages (DMA). It is also making higher lows in short-term charts, which is a very good sign for the stock, according to Mittal.

He shared a target price of ₹320, with a stop loss at ₹247 for Bank of Baroda.

Hindalco

This metal stock is above all critical moving averages, such as the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages (DMA). It is also trending above essential resistances. Hindalco is making higher highs and higher lows in short-term charts, which is a positive, along with strong technical indicators such as the MACD.

According to Mittal, for Hindalco, traders can look to buy for a target price of ₹950, with a stop loss at ₹719.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

M&M is trading above all critical moving averages, such as the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages (DMA). Technical indicators such as the MACD support the positive outlook as it continued to make higher highs and higher lows in short-term charts.

Mittal said that one can look to buy M&M for a target price of ₹5,100, and a stop loss at ₹4,200

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.<

