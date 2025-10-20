From Powermech, Gravita India, and Titagarh to J Kumar Infra stocks, ACMIIL’s festive portfolio captures India’s growth engines for 2025.

As the markets prepare for a fresh Samvat year, Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates (ACMIIL) has unveiled its Diwali Portfolio Top Picks 2025, highlighting stocks poised for long-term growth across infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹1,072 represents a 21% upside.

Titagarh is set to benefit from sustained rail modernization and freight corridor expansion. Its 12,000-wagon annual capacity and integrated foundry enhance scalability, while a strong ₹26,000 crore order book ensures visibility. With rising investments in passenger rolling stock like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, the company is well-positioned for double-digit earnings growth.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹1,072 represents a 30% upside.

Lemon Tree operates over 212 properties with a strong asset-light model through its Carnation Hotels arm. Focused on premiumization, deleveraging, and efficiency, it has achieved industry-leading 49% EBITDA margins. Backed by rising domestic travel and tourism-led demand, the company is executing its Lemon Tree 2.0 strategy aimed at faster expansion and debt reduction.

Adani Ports & SEZ: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹1,591 represents an 8.6% upside.

Adani Ports offers integrated logistics across ports, rail, and SEZs. Its pan-India presence and expanding global footprint in Israel, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania underpin diversification. Supported by government initiatives like Sagarmala and Gati Shakti, the company is positioned well for volume growth and cost efficiency.

Power Mech Projects: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹4,099 represents a 50.5% upside.

Power Mech holds a strong ₹53,994 crore order backlog, offering multi-year revenue visibility. Its businesses provide recurring, high-margin income, complemented by a ₹500 crore FY26 capex plan to expand operations. The company is also tapping renewable and infrastructure opportunities under India’s ₹112 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline.

Gravita India: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹2,385 represents a 52% upside.

Gravita is expanding its recycling capacity to 7.3 lakh tonnes by FY28, driven by strong demand for recycled lead, aluminium, and plastics. With operations across nine countries, the firm benefits from stringent EPR norms and growing sustainability mandates. Its move into lithium-ion and rubber recycling adds new revenue levers.

Larsen & Toubro: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹4,565 represents a 18% upside.

L&T remains India’s engineering powerhouse with a robust order book exceeding three times annual revenue. Its presence across infrastructure, energy, and digital solutions ensures diversified growth. L&T’s expansion into data centers and semiconductors marks a strategic shift toward future-ready sectors.

Polycab India: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹8,440 represents a 10% upside.

Polycab, India’s largest wires and cables maker, is leveraging government infrastructure push and housing demand. Its Project Spring targets accelerated growth in both W&C and FMEG segments, supported by a ₹6,000 - ₹8,000 crore capex plan. International traction and brand-led domestic expansion should sustain momentum.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹950 represents a 52% upside.

JKIL’s strong execution in metro and tunneling projects, coupled with India’s growing urban infrastructure spend, ensures visibility. It remains a key beneficiary of metro expansions across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Cipla: Brokerage recommendation – ‘accumulate’. Target price of ₹1,808 represents a 10% upside.

Cipla’s innovation pipeline in biosimilars, complex injectables, and specialty drugs supports global expansion across the U.S., South Africa, and emerging markets.

