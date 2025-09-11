The Disney Adventure, set to be the company's biggest ship, will now set sail in March next year, as opposed to the earlier plan for December.

Walt Disney's first cruise ship out of Asia has postponed its maiden voyage, extending the wait for Asian fans, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.

The Disney Adventure will now set sail from Singapore on March 10, 2026, as opposed to the earlier plan for Dec. 15 this year.

"As we work on the final touches to bring the Disney Adventure to our guests, we've encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process," Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, told Bloomberg.

With a capacity of 6,700 passengers and a 250-meter rollercoaster onboard, the ship, once complete, will be the company's largest ever. Disney declined to say how many guests were affected, but its booking schedule shows some 25 sailings will be impacted, according to the report.

The Cruises are part of Disney's Experiences segment, alongside theme parks, resorts, and vacation experiences. The company's first ship, Disney Magic, set sail in 1998. Disney currently has a fleet of six, with plans to expand to 13 by 2031.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Disney was 'extremely bearish.' The company's shares are up just 4% year-to-date, compared to the 11% gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

