Ten Kraft Heinz brands, including Heinz, Philadelphia, and Kraft Mac & Cheese, will be integrated into Disney dining experiences across hundreds of locations.

Disney and Kraft Heinz announced a multi-year strategic alliance spanning Disney parks, cruise ships, media platforms, and marketing initiatives.

The partnership also includes joint marketing campaigns and a Heinz presence at Disney's D23 fan convention later this year.

The market showed a muted reaction, with both Disney and Kraft Heinz shares edging lower in morning trade.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) edged lower in morning trade on Tuesday, after the companies announced a multi-year strategic alliance aimed at expanding Kraft Heinz's presence across Disney's theme parks, cruise ships, and media platforms.

DIS’ stock edged 0.16% lower after market open, while KHC’s stock dipped 0.7%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Disney trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around Kraft Heinz remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Under the agreement, 10 Kraft Heinz brands, including Heinz, Philadelphia, and Kraft Mac & Cheese, will become part of the Disney guest experience. This includes one of Disney's most immersive theme park lands, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Why This Is a Bigger Deal Than It Looks

The companies said visitors will see new condiment stations, custom dining equipment, and menu offerings across hundreds of locations at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line sailings across North America.

The partnership also includes joint marketing initiatives and digital content across Disney's media platforms. Heinz will additionally have a presence at D23, Disney's flagship fan convention, scheduled for August in Anaheim.

The structure of the deal signals a strategic move for both companies. For Kraft Heinz, it is a distribution play. Rather than being limited to selling products on grocery shelves, the company is embedding its brands into one of the most powerful entertainment ecosystems in the world.

For Disney, the arrangement fits a pattern of monetizing its physical footprint and franchise power through brand alliances that generate revenue without adding new operational risk.

Disney Stock Underperforms The Market

Year-to-date performance of DIS, KHC stocks compared to the S&P 500. | Source: Koyfin.



DIS stock is down over 14% year-to-date, substantially lagging the broader market. Kraft Heinz, meanwhile, has returned 9.89%, matching the S&P 500's 9.86% gain over the same period, per Koyfin data. For the year, Disney shares declined as much as 20% at their April lows before staging a partial recovery.

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