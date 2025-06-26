The proposed payout is part of the $245 million settlement agreement between Fortnite and the FTC from two years ago.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it would send more than $126 million in refunds to Fortnite gamers as compensation for the unwanted purchases they were forced to make due to the video game maker’s deceptive practices.

The proposed payout is part of the $245 million settlement agreement reached between Fortnite developer Epic Games and the FTC in 2023.

The first tranche of 629,344 payments, amounting to more than $72 million, was sent out in December 2024.

The next batch of payments will go to those who filed a claim after Feb. 14, 2025.

Also, the federal agency said it was reopening the process for Fortnite gamers and their parents or guardians, who have not yet submitted a compensation claim. The aggrieved parties now have until July 9 to submit a claim at www.ftc.gov/fortnite.

Those eligible for receiving the payment included those who were charged in-game currency for items between January 2017 and September 2022, those whose children made charges to their credit cards without their knowledge between Jan. 2017 and Nov. 2018, and those whose accounts were locked between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022 after they complained to their credit card company about wrongful charges.

A claimant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible for a refund.

The FTC will send 969,173 checks and PayPal payments on June 25-26 to consumers who have filed a valid claim.

With the payment announced on Wednesday, the total refunds by the FTC related to Epic’s deceptive billing practices work out to nearly $200 million.

The FTC issued directives to the claimants and said consumers would choose the payment mode when submitting the claim. Those receiving the checks should encash them within 90 days, and those who opted for PayPal payments should redeem them within 30 days.

