Delta Air Lines Stock Rockets After CEO Ed Bastian Projects 2025 As Best Ever Financial Year: Retail Sentiment Flies To Year-High

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Delta reported operating revenue of $14.4 billion, marginally beating a Wall Street estimate of $14.2 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.85 versus an estimated $1.76.

Delta Air Lines Stock Rockets After CEO Ed Bastian Projects 2025 As Best Ever Financial Year: Retail Sentiment Flies To Year-High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 8:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) shot up over 8% in Friday’s pre-market after the airline reported upbeat first-quarter earnings, and CEO Ed Bastian projected 2025 to be the firm’s best financial year ever.

Delta expects to generate pre-tax income of more than $6 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of more than $7.35.

The EPS projection reflects more than 10% growth year-over-year (YoY) compared to a normalized 2024 baseline but excludes the $0.45 impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage in the September quarter.

The airline estimates it will report a free cash flow of over $4 billion during the year, which is 18% higher than in 2024.

“As we move into 2025, we expect strong demand for travel to continue, with consumers increasingly seeking the premium products and experiences that Delta provides.  Our differentiated strategy and best-in-class operations, combined with demand strength and an increasingly constructive industry backdrop, position us to deliver the best financial year in Delta's 100-year history,” Bastian said in prepared remarks.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Delta reported operating revenue of $14.4 billion, marginally beating a Wall Street estimate of $14.2 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.85 versus an estimated $1.76.

The firm also reduced its adjusted net debt by $3.6 billion to $18 billion at December quarter end versus 2023.

Delta also predicts March-quarter adjusted revenue to be 7% to 9% higher than 2024 on capacity and unit revenue growth.

The airline said its premium and loyalty streams contributed 57% of total revenue in 2024, with premium revenue growth outperforming main cabin by six points in the quarter.  

Delta’s upbeat projection resonated with retail investors on Stocktwits as sentiment and message volume climbed to year-high levels. Retail sentiment was trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (96/100) accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

DAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:54 a.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:54 a.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits user comments reflect an optimistic take on the stock following the upbeat earnings and projections.

Meanwhile, Delta's shares have gained over 45% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Announces Blueprint For AI Retail Shopping Assistants, Oppenheimer Maintains ‘Outperform’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Improves

Nvidia Announces Blueprint For AI Retail Shopping Assistants, Oppenheimer Maintains ‘Outperform’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Improves

AMD Stock Hits Over One-Year Low Amid Rising Competition, Analyst Downgrades: Retail Loses Patience

AMD Stock Hits Over One-Year Low Amid Rising Competition, Analyst Downgrades: Retail Loses Patience

Tesla Stock Faces Weekly Dip, But Musk’s New AI Boast And China Model Y Refresh Lift Retail Spirits

Tesla Stock Faces Weekly Dip, But Musk’s New AI Boast And China Model Y Refresh Lift Retail Spirits

Constellation Energy Surges Pre-Market On $26.6B Calpine Acquisition Deal: Retail Sees Spark

Constellation Energy Surges Pre-Market On $26.6B Calpine Acquisition Deal: Retail Sees Spark

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Recent Stories

Nvidia Announces Blueprint For AI Retail Shopping Assistants, Oppenheimer Maintains ‘Outperform’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Improves

Nvidia Announces Blueprint For AI Retail Shopping Assistants, Oppenheimer Maintains ‘Outperform’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Improves

Why Xi Jinping visited Vadnagar? PM Modi reveals Chinese President's historic connection to his village dmn

Why Xi Jinping visited Vadnagar? PM Modi reveals Chinese President's historic connection to his village

Donald Trump avoids jail time in hush-money case, sentenced to unconditional discharge snt

Donald Trump avoids jail time in hush-money case, sentenced to unconditional discharge

AMD Stock Hits Over One-Year Low Amid Rising Competition, Analyst Downgrades: Retail Loses Patience

AMD Stock Hits Over One-Year Low Amid Rising Competition, Analyst Downgrades: Retail Loses Patience

Tesla Stock Faces Weekly Dip, But Musk’s New AI Boast And China Model Y Refresh Lift Retail Spirits

Tesla Stock Faces Weekly Dip, But Musk’s New AI Boast And China Model Y Refresh Lift Retail Spirits

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon