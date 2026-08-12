Alliance Global analyst James Molloy said SLS009, which is being developed for acute myeloid leukemia, could potentially be used to treat additional cancers.

Sellas expects topline data from its Phase 2 SLS009 trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The biotech firm reported a second-quarter loss of $0.05 per share, marginally wider than Street estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Sellas is preparing to study SLS009 in pancreatic cancer.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) was on investors’ radar Wednesday after Alliance Global highlighted the potential of the biotech firm’s experimental drug SLS009 in treating acute myeloid leukemia.

At the time of writing, SLS shares were trading 5.4% higher.

SLS Is Leading The CDK9 Race

Analyst James Molloy raised the stock’s price target to $35 from $25 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. This represents about 200% upside potential from current levels.

While firms such as Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) and Lite Strategy (LITS) are also developing CDK9 inhibitors, Molloy said SLS009 appears to lead the ‘CDK9 race’ and could be used to treat additional cancers.

SLS009 blocks cyclin-dependent kinase 9, or CDK9, a protein that supports cancer-cell survival and growth.’

SLS009 Phase 2 Data Expected In Q4

Sellas has enrolled 28 patients in an 80-patient Phase 2 trial evaluating SLS009 in newly diagnosed AML, an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow. The company expects topline data in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Sellas is also preparing to study SLS009 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC, a common form of pancreatic cancer.

GPS Trial Nears Final Analysis

Investors are keeping an eye on the final readout of Sellas’ Phase 3 REGAL trial of Galinpepimut-S, or GPS, in AML patients in second complete remission.

The final analysis will begin after the 80th predefined event occurs. That milestone will trigger a database lock, blinded data review, statistical analysis and the eventual release of topline results.

SLS’ Q2 Loss Widens

Meanwhile, Sellas reported a second-quarter net loss of $9.6 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $6.6 million, or $0.07 per share, last year. It was marginally wider than Street estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Research and development spending increased to $6.3 million, driven by manufacturing, clinical, and regulatory costs tied to GPS. Cash totaled $138.3 million at the end of June.

Retail’s Take On SLS009

Retail sentiment surrounding SLS on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said SLS009 will provide “rocket fuel.”

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Another user sees the stock climb to $200 if both GPS and SLS009 trials are successful.

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The stock has surged past 170% this year.

Also read: UAMY Stock Heads Toward Biggest Single Day Loss In Over 9 Months – But H.C. Wainwright Still Has A ‘Buy’ Rating

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