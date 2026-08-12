H.C. Wainwright retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing balance-sheet improvements and growth potential in its zeolite business.

United States Antimony reported Q2 revenue of $7.9 million, well below analysts’ estimate of $21.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company slashed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $60 million to $75 million from its previous target of $125 million.

Q2 zeolite revenues more than doubled to $1.9 million.

Shares of United States Antimony (UAMY) crashed nearly 20% on Wednesday following its second-quarter results, but H.C. Wainwright retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing balance-sheet improvements and growth potential in its zeolite business.

The brokerage cut the stock’s price target to $9.25 from $11.75, according to TheFly. Still, it represents a potential upside of more than 60% from current levels.

UAMY stock is on track to clock its biggest single-day slide since October 2025.

Antimony Prices Hurt Q2 Revenue

On Tuesday, United States Antimony reported second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $7.9 million, down 25% from a year earlier and well below analysts’ estimate of $21.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

Antimony sales volume increased 26% to 428,425 pounds, but the average selling price fell to $13.70 per pound from $28.32 last year. This led the company to slash its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to between $60 million and $75 million from its previous target of $125 million.

H.C. Wainwright said the company’s reduced outlook appears more realistic given current antimony prices and the timing of its production ramp, according to a report by Tipranks. It also highlighted the expansion of the Thompson Falls smelter in Montana and the start of shipments to the Defense Logistics Agency as important steps toward scaling the antimony business.

The stock has a consensus 12-month price target of $12.56, according to Koyfin. All four analysts covering the stock have rated it a ‘Buy.’

Zeolite Offers A Bright Spot

Zeolite mineral revenues more than doubled to $1.9 million, while sales volume rose 114% to 6,609 tons. Growth was driven by stronger demand from the cattle industry and wider distribution across traditional industrial markets.

United States Antimony’s working capital doubled to $70 million at the end of June from $35 million at the end of March, mainly due to equity issuances. Cash and equivalents rose to $41.4 million from $30.5 million at the end of 2025, while investments in U.S. Treasury securities edged up to $20.7 million from $20.4 million.

Retail Says UAMY Is Way Oversold

Retail sentiment surrounding UAMY on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 167% increase in message volumes.

One bullish user expects the next four quarters to be “explosive.”

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Another said the stock is way oversold.

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The stock is down around 12% so far this year.

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