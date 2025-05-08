Analysts highlight bullish technical setups in BEL and Unimech Aerospace amid consolidation and strong support zones.

Indian defense stocks were on investors' radar after the Indian Armed Forces' execution of Operation Sindoor, a strategic military operation targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In response to the killing of 26 civilians in Kashmir's Pahalgam region last month, India targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan with missiles early morning on Wednesday.

Given the recent run-up, stock reactions were mixed. Bharat Dynamics shares declined by 2%, while Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics shares remained flattish.

In contrast, select defense stocks experienced gains, including Paras Defence & Data Patterns (+2%), Kaynes Tech (+4%), and Bharat Forge (+5%).

SEBI-registered analysts are closely tracking technical setups in key defense stocks.

Gaurav Narendra Puri’s analysis of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) highlights that the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58, suggesting bullish momentum.

Additionally, BEL is currently positioned at a strong support zone near its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which may further reinforce its positive technical outlook.

He identified key levels for monitoring: ₹325, ₹340, and ₹370 for BEL.

Krishna Pathak recommends a short-term positional strategy on Unimech Aerospace, suggesting accumulation on dips within the ₹830–₹840 range. He sets progressive targets at ₹1,077, ₹1,155, and ₹1,290.

Pathak observes that the stock is consolidating near ₹896 and approaching a trendline resistance.

Technically, it sits just below the 21-day EMA and is backed by a strong support zone around ₹785–₹790, which has held steady across the past three months.

This range forms a double-bottom structure — a bullish signal if confirmed by a breakout.

For the year so far, BEL shares gained 5%, Unimech Aerospace shares fell 39%.

In other movers, Paras Defence shares gained 35%, Kaynes Tech shares fell 23%, while Data Pattern shares and Bharat Forge shares fell 13% year-to-date (YTD).

