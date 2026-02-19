Deere’s earnings would give insight into the demand for large farming equipment such as tractors, as well as cutters and shedders.

Deere & Co shares were down nearly 1% in overnight trading, likely heading for its third straight day of decline ahead of its quarterly earnings, with investors and retail traders focusing on demand for farm equipment as farmers continue to face spending pressure.

The stock has gained more than 27% so far this year, compared with the 11% jump in 2025, when the company’s revenues were pressured as farmers pared back spending, mainly on large equipment.

DE Wall Street Expectations

Wall Street expects Deere’s fiscal first-quarter revenue to rise 10.3% to $7.50 billion and earnings per share are estimated to be $2.06, compared to $3.19 a year earlier, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company is expected to post fourth-quarter results on Thursday before markets open.

Analysts expect farming fundamentals to remain under pressure for Deere, with the company also facing rising costs due to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on global trading partners.

A Purdue University/CME Group survey in February showed that farmer sentiment weakened sharply in January and noted greater concerns about agricultural exports than last month. The survey noted that this was due to growing concerns about the agricultural economy and the percentage of producers who expected there to be bad financial times in the next twelve months increased from 47% in December 2025 to 59% in January 2026.

The data showed that the share of producers who expected widespread adverse conditions in U.S. agriculture over the next five years increased from 24% to 46%.

Last quarter, Deere said row-crop farmers continue to face challenging farm fundamentals, which are pressuring short-term liquidity. Used equipment, while continuing to improve over the past quarter, remains a constraint to investment in new machinery, the company then said.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Deere dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits said that Deere’s stock dropped to $462 after last quarter and it bounced back “hard through the quarter.” The stock's last closing price was $593.27.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on Stocktwits about the stock soared 275%. Another user on the platform said the stock could open below $500 on Thursday, implying a 16% downside from Wednesday’s closing price.

Shares of Deere have gained nearly 20% in the last 12 months.

