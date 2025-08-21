As part of the all-cash agreement, existing shareholders of Dayforce will receive $70.00 per share, representing a 32% premium based on the company’s share price before speculation of the deal surfaced on August 15.

Dayforce Inc. (DAY), a human capital management software provider, has agreed to a buyout deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The transaction will transform Dayforce into a privately held company in a deal valued at $12.3 billion.

