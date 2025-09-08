The company also secured a $20 million strategic investment from BitMine, the crypto mining firm chaired by Tom Lee.

Eightco Holdings (OCTO) announced on Monday that Dan Ives, the global technology lead at Wedbush Securities, will be joining its board as chairman.

"I am so excited to be named Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc., marking the next step in the AI revolution around authentication and Proof of Human (PoH)," he said. The announcement comes alongside plans to raise $250 million through a private placement to launch what it called the world’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy. It also received an additional $20 million from BitMine (BMNR).

The company plans to use the proceeds to acquire WLD as its primary reserve asset. The offering is expected to close on September 11, pending Nasdaq approval, at which time Eightco also plans to change its ticker symbol to ‘ORBS’.

