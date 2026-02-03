In a post on X, Ives noted that combining resources across space and terrestrial applications could create a more unified technological platform under Musk’s leadership.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, on Tuesday suggested that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) could eventually be integrated into Elon Musk’s growing AI and space ecosystem, which includes SpaceX and xAI.

In a post on X, Ives noted that combining resources across space and terrestrial applications could create a more unified technological platform under Musk’s leadership.

Tesla stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

