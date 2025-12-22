Speaking to CNBC, Ives said investors are undervaluing the pace of future AI-driven expansion.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, addressed the debate over AI-related stock prices on Monday, saying current demand trends strongly favor continued upside.

Speaking to CNBC, Ives said investors are undervaluing the pace of future expansion tied to AI.

Early Stages Of AI Adoption

Ives noted that consensus forecasts on Wall Street do not fully reflect the earnings impact expected over the next several years, particularly through 2026.

“Street nos are underestimating by 15% to 20% when it comes to 2026.” -Dan Ives, Managing Director, Wedbush Securities

Ives said that recent channel checks indicate that demand for advanced AI processors significantly exceeds available supply, citing products from Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) as an example.

“The reality is all our checks are showing demand to supply is 12 to 1,” Ives added.

According to his assessment, interest from customers seeking AI infrastructure remains far greater than the industry’s ability to deliver chips, creating sustained pricing power and long-term revenue visibility.

