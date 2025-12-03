Small businesses registered a net decline of 120,000 employees during the month, while mid-sized and large businesses added 90,000 employees on a net basis.

U.S. companies unexpectedly cut 32,000 jobs in November amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

According to a Dow Jones estimate cited by MarketWatch, analysts expected an addition of 40,000 private payrolls in November.

ADP’s report comes a week before the Federal Reserve is set to decide its monetary policy direction.

