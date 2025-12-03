Delta also noted that travel bookings have bounced back to earlier expectations after a brief slowdown in November.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), on Wednesday, said it expects a $200 million hit to pre-tax profit for the fourth quarter due to disruptions caused by the U.S. government shutdown, which lasted from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12. The impact is equal to about $0.25 per share.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, the airline added that demand is holding steady for the December quarter, with early 2026 trends also showing strong momentum. Delta noted that travel bookings have bounced back to earlier expectations after a brief slowdown in November.

In October, Delta guided its Q4 earnings per share between $1.60 and $1.90.

DAL stock was up 0.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Climbs Above $93,000, Wiping Out Over $400 Million In Short Bets

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<