Shares of Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH) jumped more than 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after it revealed that it had acquired additional Zcash, a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency, for about $29 million as part of its corporate treasury plans.

Cypherpunk said it bought 56,418.09 ZEC at an average price of $514.02 per ZEC. This brings its total Zcash holdings to 290,062.67 ZEC, representing an estimated 1.76% of the total circulating network supply, it stated.

Cypherpunk, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, is backed by Winklevoss Capital, an investment firm owned by the Winklevoss brothers who founded crypto firm Gemini. The capital firm invested $58.9 million into Cypherpunk, aiming to acquire Zcash. It aims to have at least 5% of Zcash’s total supply.

"We continue to execute on our goal of accumulating 5% of the Zcash network," said Will McEvoy, CIO of Cypherpunk.

It had purchased $18 million of ZEC in November. The company sees Zcash as digital privacy in asset form, the same way Bitcoin has proven to be digital gold.

Growing Interest In Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency

Institutional interest in privacy-centric cryptocurrencies like Zcash is increasing as regulatory clarity is pushing privacy back into focus, particularly as public blockchains move closer to integration with the traditional financial system, according to a report from Grayscale.

That backdrop helped drive outperformance among privacy-oriented tokens, with Zcash standing out in Q4, according to Grayscale. Zcash functions similarly to Bitcoin but includes optional privacy protections through “shielded” transactions and accounts.

In 2025, Zcash faced delistings and trading restrictions, with Binance FZE and BitOasis removing the coin for users in the U.A.E. due to regulatory compliance concerns.

StockTwits data showed ZEC retail sentiment in ‘bullish’ territory.

