In-store foot traffic across Black Friday and Saturday dipped 5.3% year-over-year in November 2025.

Cyber Monday has arrived, and U.S. retailers are expected to sell billions of dollars' worth of goods by offering large discounts and exclusive product launches.

Adobe Analytics has projected that U.S. shoppers will spend $14.2 billion on online purchases on Monday, a more than 6.8% year-over-year increase. If the projections hold, Monday will be the biggest day of online shopping in U.S. history.

How Did Cyber Monday Start?

The term Cyber Monday was first used by the e-commerce community in 2005. It emerged in the media after the National Retail Federation, which coined the term, noticed that online shopping tends to rise on the Monday after the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Salesforce, it was initially created in response to the growing trend of people returning to work after the holiday weekend and shopping online from their desks. It offered retailers a way to benefit from the post-Black Friday sales rush and attract customers who prefer shopping from home. After starting with $484 million in sales, Cyber Monday soon became the biggest day in online shopping by 2012, as more e-commerce firms offered exclusive online deals.

Brick-and-mortar retailers also jumped on the bandwagon and began hosting Cyber Monday sales, allowing them to tap into a deeper pool of customers than during in-store Black Friday sales.

Cyber Week

Since the middle of the last decade, many major online retailers have begun extending discounts to a five-day period starting on Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, making it Cyber Week. In 2019, Black Friday even surpassed Cyber Monday as the busiest online shopping day, as per NRF data.

The emergence of Artificial Intelligence has also driven sales for online retailers. In-store foot traffic across Black Friday and Saturday dipped 5.3% year-over-year in November 2025. Adobe has noted that this year, AI is changing how consumers shop for holiday gifts, and traffic from AI sources to retail sites is expected to rise by a whopping 515% to 520% this season compared with the 2024 holidays.

