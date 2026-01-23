CSX said it expects low single-digit revenue growth in FY26, assuming modest economic momentum and stable fuel and global benchmark coal prices.

Analysts on average were expecting CSX’s FY26 revenue growth to be about 4%, according to data from fiscal.ai.

CSX’s revenue totaled $3.51 billion for the fourth quarter, decreasing 1% year-over-year, due to lower merchandise volume and reduced export coal revenue.

The company in a presentation said it expects total capital expenditures for FY26 to be below $2.4 billion.

Shares of CSX Corporation jumped in extended hours of trading on Thursday as its FY26 revenue growth outlook impressed investors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said it expects low single-digit revenue growth in FY26, assuming modest economic momentum and stable fuel and global benchmark coal prices. Analysts on average were expecting FY26 revenue growth to be about 4%, according to data from fiscal.ai.

Q4 Earnings Miss

The company said that in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported net earnings of $720 million, or $0.39 per share, below analysts' estimates of $0.41 per share.

Its revenue totaled $3.51 billion for the quarter, decreasing 1% year-over-year, as the effects of lower merchandise volume and reduced export coal revenue offset higher pricing in merchandise and intermodal, an increase in intermodal volume, and higher fuel surcharge revenue, the company said.

“Our quarterly results reflect the subdued industrial demand environment and actions taken to adjust our cost structure,” said Steve Angel, president and chief executive officer at CSX.

FY26 Outlook

The company in a presentation said it expects total capital expenditures for FY26 to be below $2.4 billion and free cash flow growth of at least 50%.

It also said it expects operating Margin expansion of 200-300 basis points from adjusted FY25 performance.

“CSX has a strong operational foundation, and we are positioned to deliver improved financial performance in 2026 as we focus on driving productivity, cost control, and capital discipline while continuing to provide safe and reliable service,” Angel added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around CSX trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen 8% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

