Altcoins see minor uptick in price, as Solana and Binance Coin show bearish sentiment, as major coins are seeing bullish momentum.

Market overview was cautiously positive, as crypto markets ticked up early Sunday morning in thin trade, driving large-cap tokens to trade in narrow ranges.

Binance Coin did lead the way on the day, rising by 1.2% to $910.28. On Stocktwits, sentiment among retail investors about BNB went from neutral to bearish while discussion held around typical levels.

Dogecoin slipped to $0.1389, down 0.8%, as roughly $517,000 in liquidations were recorded over the past 24 hours. Despite the pullback, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained bullish.

The crypto markets edged slightly higher in the early hours on Sunday as most larger-cap coins stayed in a range and leverage continued to unwind across the board, with total liquidation remaining moderately low.

The total crypto market liquidation stood at $66.89 million in the last 24 hours, hinting that the speculative intensity is cooling off rather than being forced to de-risk, as the market prepares for the markup on the CLARITY Act.

Bitcoin Holds Above $90,000

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading for roughly $90,586, up 0.1% increase in the last 24 hours. As per Coinglass data, there was about $2.98 million worth of 24-hour liquidations, which included $1.99 million in longs and $0.99 million in shorts, suggesting opening positions were rather balanced. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter reduced from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

In the backdrop, Washington is gearing up for the CLARITY Act. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee set a date for a markup on the market structure bill on January 15. This has raised hopes that years of uncertainty caused by enforcement could be replaced by clear rules. Most analysts think that regulation could benefit the crypto market. This bill makes it easier to handle digital assets, adds protections for consumers, and provides businesses and regulators with a clear set of rules. Banks can stake and earn interest, and capital can move onshore to the US, as per Senator Cynthia Lummis.

Senator Lummis on the CLARITY Act. | Source: @SenLummis/X

Altcoins See Consolidation, Not Capitulation

Ethereum(ETH) was trading at about $3,089, which is a 0.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Liquidations were about $3.52 million, with $2.79 million in long positions and $0.73 million in short positions. This shows that there was some long-side positioning but no leverage stress. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in ‘neutral’ territory, as chatter levels remained ‘normal’ over the past day.

Sentiment analyst Brian Quinlivan said on YouTube that Ethereum's social media sentiment continues to grow more negative, which is similar to what happened before its 2025 rally, which helped the token get back to its 2021 highs.

Solana (SOL) was flat at about $135.92, with about $1.01 million in liquidations. This shows that things are still cooling down after last week's volatility. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter levels at ‘normal’ over the past day.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) was trading at about $2.09, up only 0.5% in the last 24 hours, and about $591,000 in total liquidation. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels changed from ‘extremely high’ to ‘high’ over the past day.

Binance Coin (BNB) outperformed in daily gains, rising 1.2% to $910.28. Liquidations were low, around $27,300, which is in line with spot-driven accumulation rather than leverage. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Binance Coin dropped from ‘neutral' to ‘bearish’, as chatter levels remained at a ‘normal’ level over the past day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell to $0.1389, down 0.8%, with about $517,000 in liquidations in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Dogecoin remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels dropped from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ over the past day. Analyst Brian Quinlivan believes DOGE’s current bullish momentum is dependent on the 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD)

Cardano (ADA) stayed close to $0.3899, up 0.6%, with only $398,000 in total liquidations. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cardano remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter remained normal over the past day.

