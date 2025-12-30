Grayscale called quantum risk a “red herring” for 2026 — a topic generating discussion but unlikely to move markets soon.

Grayscale expects bipartisan U.S. legislation, including the Clarity Act, to provide a traditional finance-style framework for crypto markets in 2026.

It noted that quantum computing poses a long-term risk to blockchains, but this is not expected to impact prices immediately.

Grayscale frames these trends as the backdrop for the “Dawn of the Institutional Era.”

Crypto markets are headed into 2026 focused on Washington and the threat posed to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies by the advances in quantum computing, according to Grayscale Research.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its latest report, the firm said bipartisan U.S. legislation expected to drive institutional adoption while quantum risks remain long-term despite concerns grabbing headlines in December.

Bitcoin’s price struggled on Monday night, down 3.2% in the last 24 hours. After a brief recovery above $90,000 in the morning, the apex cryptocurrency is now trading at around $87,100. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in ‘bearish’ territory but chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels over the past day.

“Dawn Of The Institutional Era”

Bipartisan crypto market structure legislation is expected to be a key driver of institutional adoption next year, according to Grayscale. The House passed its version of the bill in July, known as the Clarity Act, and the Senate is now working on its own process.

Broadly, the legislation aims to create a traditional finance-style rulebook for digital assets. It covers registration and disclosure requirements, classification of crypto assets, and rules for market insiders. Analysts say a clearer regulatory framework could enable regulated financial firms to report crypto holdings on balance sheets and transact directly on the blockchain. Grayscale notes this could mark the beginning of a “Dawn of the Institutional Era” in crypto markets.

Quantum Computing – A Long-Term Consideration

Quantum computing remains a technical concern but is unlikely to impact prices in the near term, said Grayscale. In theory, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could derive private keys from public keys, potentially allowing unauthorized spending of coins. It agreed that most blockchains, including Bitcoin, will eventually need post-quantum cryptographic updates.

However, Grayscale describes quantum risk as a “red herring” for 2026 — a topic that will likely generate debate but is unlikely to move markets immediately. it added that inspite of this, investor attention may increasingly focus on a blockchain’s readiness to address future quantum threats heading into the new year.

Read also: MSTR, BMNR Stocks Fall Despite New Crypto Buys As Bitcoin Fails To Hold $90K

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<