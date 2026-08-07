CoreWeave is the leading neocloud provider, while IREN is an emerging player in the space.

Not only did CRWV stock run much higher than IREN in 2026, but analysts expect a larger upside – 65% from the current level – in CRWV.

Analysts expect a greater upside in CRWV stock than IREN.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for IREN and ‘bearish’ for CRWV on Friday.

CNBC analyst Jim Cramer believes CoreWeave is a better pick for investors compared to IREN Ltd, he said on Thursday.

“If you like IREN, go buy CoreWeave. CoreWeave is cheaper and better,” Cramer said in the “Mad Money” Lightning Round segment, which features his quick takes on stocks. He didn’t elaborate.

CoreWeave is a fast-growing neocloud company that has emerged as a critical on-demand cloud capacity provider for hyperscalers and AI companies. The surge in AI cloud demand and CoreWeave’s rapid ascent have fueled the emergence of a new class of neocloud operators, including IREN and Nebius.

IREN has transformed from a Bitcoin miner into an AI infrastructure company, repurposing its power-rich mining sites into GPU-intensive AI data centers and cloud computing facilities.

Nebius is the AI infrastructure company spun out of Russian internet giant Yandex, evolving from its cloud business into a full-stack AI cloud and data center operator.

CRWV Vs IREN

CoreWeave is 130-times bigger than IREN in terms of sales. While investors are drawn to the company for its potential to deliver greater upside than CoreWeave, the fundamentals continue to favor CoreWeave.

After sharp year-over-year revenue growth, IREN’s topline growth has slowed. CoreWeave is still doubling sales every quarter.

Not only did CRWV stock run much higher than IREN in 2026, but analysts expect a larger upside – 65% from the current level – in CRWV. (see table).







Company< Buy Calls< Upside Projection< CoreWeave 27 of 38 62% IREN 11 of 18 35%

Source: Koyfin<

CRWV, IREN: Earnings Results Watch, Retail View

CoreWeave is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 11. Analysts expect revenue to rise 110% to $2.56 billion and an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share.

IREN has yet to announce a date for its quarterly results. Last month, IREN raised its 2026 ARR estimates to more than $4 billion, up from $3.7 billion, after signing new multi-year cloud services contracts worth $2.8 billion.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for IREN and ‘bearish’ for CRWV on Friday, with traders pointing out that short interest in IREN is on the rise.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.