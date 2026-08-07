Investors focus on MP Materials’ stronger rare earth output, defense partnerships and U.S. efforts to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

MP Materials reported higher NdPr production and sales in Q2, with revenue rising 89% to $108.5 million.

CEO James Litinsky said the company is expanding rare earth operations, advancing magnet production and building new facilities.

Trump is expected to meet with critical minerals and mining executives on Friday.

MP Materials (MP) stock is heading for its best week since September, as investors weigh surging rare earth demand, stronger-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) execution and renewed U.S. policy efforts to reduce reliance on foreign critical mineral supplies.

MP Materials Boosts NdPr Output As Production More Than Doubles

MP Materials reported higher neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) production and sales in Q2 while making progress on its U.S. manufacturing plans. The company produced 840 metric tons of NdPr, up 41% from last year, and sold 1,006 metric tons, more than twice the previous year’s volume.

The company reported revenue of $108.5 million, an 89% jump, with a loss of $0.11 per share. While revenue surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.95 million, earnings missed a break-even estimate, as per Fiscal AI data.

MP’s Materials segment contributed $95.6 million in revenue and $32.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, while the Magnetics segment delivered $16.5 million in revenue and $7.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly year over year, reaching $28.5 million compared with a loss last year.

MP Materials also announced a long-term supply agreement with a new U.S. aerospace and defense customer for separated gadolinium, expanding its heavy rare earth portfolio. MP Materials stock traded over 2% higher in Friday’s premarket.

MP Materials Advances Rare Earth Projects

During Q2 earnings call, MP Materials CEO James Litinsky said the company is advancing several projects, including heavy rare earth separation capabilities, the restart of its on-site chlor-alkali operations and development of a recycling facility.

“Importantly, customer demand continues to outpace our production growth. NdPr sales exceeded 1,000 metric tons for the second consecutive quarter, up 127% year-over-year. As we scale NdPr production, our engineering and operations teams are also advancing 3 major initiatives: commissioning the heavy rare earth separation circuit, restarting our on-site chlor-alkali facility, and breaking ground on our new recycling facility.”

Litinsky said MP Materials is continuing preparations at its Independence facility to begin commercial magnet production. He added that work on the 10X facility is progressing, with construction started and key equipment ordered. The company said demand for reliable magnet supplies remains strong across automotive, industrial, defense, aerospace and AI-related sectors.

The results and business updates come as President Donald Trump is expected to join a U.S. State Department roundtable on Friday with mining executives focused on strengthening critical mineral supply chains. The meeting is part of efforts to boost domestic production, reduce dependence on China and expand allied partnerships.

MP Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MP improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Two things to watch: Is Independence actually turning magnet orders into real sales. Is the new 10X plant getting built on time.”

Another user said, “im holding till 2029/2030 then i Will see where the price has gone by then i Will add some today this Will 3x minimum in 3 years.”

MP stock has dropped 6% year-to-date.

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