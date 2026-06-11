CoreWeave, which went public in March 2025, has stepped up debt issuance in recent months.

CoreWeave stock has declined over 20% from a recent peak on June 1.

Consequently, the retail sentiment for CRWV dropped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral.’

CoreWeave said it will use the proceeds from the latest notes issue for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

CoreWeave stock gained 1% in the early premarket session on Thursday amid a broader market rebound and the company’s new debt plan.

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The neocloud operator announced early in the day plans to issue $3.5 billion in senior notes due in 2032, comprising both U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated debt.

The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness, and to pay fees, costs and expenses in connection with the offering.

CoreWeave, which went public in March 2025, has stepped up debt issuance in recent months to fund a rapid capacity expansion to service the growing demand for cloud computing, including from its major hyperscaler customers.

The company raised sizable debt in March and April, and has raised over $20 billion through notes due from 2030 to 2032 since becoming a public company.

AI Boom Fuel’s CRWV

CoreWeave’s revenue increased 111% year over year to $2.08 billion in the last quarter. In fact, sales have doubled in all quarters previously. Net loss was $1.48 billion last quarter, a record, as the company spent aggressively to expand its AI infrastructure and data center capacity.

CRWV shares also found support from a broader market rebound on Thursday, after a sharp decline the previous day.

The U.S. launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting multiple sites, following a similar round of attacks a day earlier. U.S. forces hit air-defense and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran responded by declaring the critical waterway closed to all maritime traffic.

The benchmark S&P 500 declined 1.6% on Wednesday, and oil prices rose further, but U.S. stock futures were higher in Thursday’s premarket session.

Retail View ON CRWV

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CRWV dropped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day, with traders expressing frustration around the stock’s recent underperformance.

“$ORCL ER out of the way. AI demand is strong. Resume rise,” said a trader. CoreWeave shares have declined over 20% from a recent peak on June 1. They are still up 33% year to date.

A Bloomberg report on Tuesday said the company’s co-founder – CEO Michael Intrator, Chief Development Officer Brannin McBee, and Chief Strategy Officer Brian Venturo – have collectively offloaded $2.3 billion since CoreWeave’s IPO.

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