Bernstein anticipates that competition for CoreWeave will intensify over time, making the company’s business model unsustainable.

Bernstein analyst Madison Rezaei noted that Meta’s potential cloud infrastructure plans have created volatility across neocloud and hardware companies.

According to a Bloomberg report, Meta is planning to generate new revenue streams from the AI infrastructure it has been building for its products.

In April, CoreWeave announced an extension of its agreement with Meta, under which the company would provide AI cloud capacity to Meta through December 2032 for about $21 billion.



Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after Bernstein noted that it could only be a matter of time before hyperscalers compete with the company amidst a report that Meta (META) is planning to monetize its massive AI infrastructure through an externally facing cloud computing business.

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At the time of writing, CRWV stock was down over 12% on Wednesday

Bernstein Warns Of Intensifying Competition For CoreWeave

Bernstein analyst Madison Rezaei flagged that Meta’s potential cloud infrastructure business plans have created some volatility across the neocloud and hardware companies, according to TheFly.

This plan to take on companies like Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, and GCP, to develop an externally facing cloud infrastructure business, could be problematic for CoreWeave, Bernstein said.

The firm believes that, over time, competition will intensify and CoreWeave’s business model will become unsustainable.



Bernstein has an ‘Underperform’ rating on CoreWeave with a price target of $67 on the stock.

Meta’s Plans To Monetize AI Infrastructure

According to a Bloomberg report, Meta is planning to generate new revenue streams from the AI infrastructure it has been building for its products. One way is by offering developers access to Meta-hosted AI models, similar to Amazon’s Bedrock service, and another is by renting out raw computing capacity from its data centers and chips.

According to the report, this move is part of the Meta Compute initiative.

In May, Mark Zuckerberg commented that a cloud computing business was ‘definitely on the table’. He also hinted that the company could eventually look to monetize excess computing capacity or provide paid AI services, generating a new way to get revenue as the AI infrastructure demand soars, a Bloomberg report noted.

A Look At Meta’s Deals With CRWV And NBIS

In April, CoreWeave announced an extension of its agreement with Meta, under which the company would provide AI cloud capacity to Meta through December 2032 for about $21 billion, to support Meta’s AI deployment and development efforts.

The company said the capacity will be distributed across multiple locations to optimize scalability, resilience and performance for Meta’s AI operations.

In another agreement, Nebius announced that it has made a deal with Meta for AI-infrastructure supply, which spans over a period of five years. Per the agreement, Nebius will supply $12 billion of dedicated capacity across multiple locations, based on one of the first large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. The company said it would start delivering this capacity in early 2027.

In addition, Meta has agreed to buy additional available compute capacity across certain scheduled Nebius clusters up to $15 billion over a five-year period. Nebius said it would sell this capacity to third-party customers of its AI cloud business, and Meta would buy the remaining capacity.

The deal has a contract value of up to about $27 billion.

What Retail Thinks Of CRWV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ while message volumes increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’ over the past 24 hours.

CRWV stock has risen over 8%, and NBIS stock has gained over 162% so far this year.

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